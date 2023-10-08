Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 9, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting also will be livestreamed here.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action on Valmar/Yaws sanitary sewer project. Update from Pete Poli.
- Fire Department second of three purchase requests. Equipment for Squad 5851 in the amount of $82,459.93 (tabled from 9/11/23 and 9/19/23).
- Discussion and possible action on an ordinance amending Chapter 100 of the Salem Lakes Code of Ordinances relative to the position of Village Administrator.
- Discussion and possible action on extending the cooperative agreement for assessment services with the Village of Pleasant Prairie for a five-year term.
- Discussion Village Hall meeting room improvements.
- Correspondence from Attorney Lane Ridout for Village to pay legal fees or provide counsel to Fire Marshal Ptaszynski.
- Correspondence from Attorney Ryan MacGillis for Village to pay legal fees or provide counsel to Fire Chief Lejcar.
- Discussion and possible action on Village Court documents.