Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 9, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be livestreamed here.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action on Valmar/Yaws sanitary sewer project. Update from Pete Poli.

Fire Department second of three purchase requests. Equipment for Squad 5851 in the amount of $82,459.93 (tabled from 9/11/23 and 9/19/23).

Discussion and possible action on an ordinance amending Chapter 100 of the Salem Lakes Code of Ordinances relative to the position of Village Administrator.

Discussion and possible action on extending the cooperative agreement for assessment services with the Village of Pleasant Prairie for a five-year term.

Discussion Village Hall meeting room improvements.

Correspondence from Attorney Lane Ridout for Village to pay legal fees or provide counsel to Fire Marshal Ptaszynski.

Correspondence from Attorney Ryan MacGillis for Village to pay legal fees or provide counsel to Fire Chief Lejcar.

Discussion and possible action on Village Court documents.

The full agenda is available here.