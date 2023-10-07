Units responding for crash in Wilmot

At about 7:11 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to crash at Highway W (Fox River Road) and 112th Street in Wilmot.
Per dispatch: A motorcycle and car involved. Injuries unknown.
