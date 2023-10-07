Highway C to close at Highway U

From Kenosha County:

Highway C (Wilmot Road) will be closed to through traffic near the Highway U (136th Avenue) intersection for two weeks beginning Monday, Oct. 16.

This is to allow for paving of Highway C and other miscellaneous work in and around the newly expanded intersection.

Through traffic is urged to follow a detour using the Interstate 94 West Frontage Road, Highway Q (104th Street) and Highway MB (160th Avenue). Local access on Highway C will remain during the closure.

This work is weather dependent and is subject to change. More details about the entire Highway C/U project are available here.