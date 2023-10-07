Field of candidates for Salem Lakes administrator narrowed to four

The field of candidates for Salem Lakes village administrator has been narrowed to four finalists, the village announced late this week.

The selection committee narrowed 15 applicants to the following four:

Cassandra Hiller — Cassandra currently serves as an Assistant County Administrator for Lake County, Illinois, a position she has held since 2019. Prior to that she served as the City Administrator and Economic Development Director in Brainerd, Minnesota from 2017 to 2019. Cassandra was a Senior Scientific Policy Advisor for the Officer of the Governor in North Dakota from 2016 to 2017. Prior to that she served as the Environmental Section Leader for the North Dakota Department of Transportation from 2013 to 2017. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University and her Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of North Dakota.

Zeke Jackson — Zeke is currently the Village Administrator for Waterford, WI, a position he has held since Prior to that he was the Village Administrator for Sister Bay, Wisconsin from 2013 to He served as the Town Manager for Exmore, VA in 2013. Zeke started his public sector career as the Assistant Administrator for the Town of Fremont, NC, a position he

held from 2011 to 2013. Zeke earned his Bachelor’s degree from East Carolina University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Wayland Baptist University.

Matt Mortwedt — Matt currently serves as Deputy Public Works Director for Walworth County, Wisconsin, a position he has held since 2020. Prior to that he held several positions with the City of Milwaukee. From 2017 to 2020 he was a facilities Manager. He served as an Operations and Maintenance Manager with the City from 2013 to 2017 and as Security Operations Manager from 2008 to 2013. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a Master’s in Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch University in Milwaukee.

John Weidl — John is currently the Whitewater Village Manager. He has held that position for the past year. From 2013 to 2021 he was the Village Administrator/Director of Economic Development with the Village of Mukwonago, Wisconsin. He served as the City Administrator/Clerk/Treasurer/Director of Public Works to the City of Princeton, Wisconsin from 2011 to 2013. John earned both his Bachelor’s degree and Master’s in Public Administration from Northern Illinois University.

“The selection committee took a great deal of time to review, weighing what our community needs to select the finalists,” village President Rita Bucur said.

These four will participate in assessment activities next Monday and Tuesday, Bucur said. A four-person department head panel and a five-person community stakeholder panel will interview the finalists.

The department head panel is made up of

Brad Zautcke, Director of Public Works

Jim Lejcar, Fire Chief

Eileene Anderson, interim Clerk.

Chris Lamb, Treasurer

The community stakeholder panel is made up of:

Brian Filiatreault — business & property owner for over 30 years. former resident, background in business management and marketing, experience in budgets, fire, building and zoning codes, regular attendee at Village meetings and budget workshops

Carol Husnick — 21 year resident, past experience working as administrative assistant for Village of Bristol, stays current on Village issues by regular attendance at meetings

Dean Hintzman –– past Chair of the Camp and Center Lake Rehabilitation District, longtime property owner

Bryan LaManna — new resident (2 years), retired 20 year career firefighter with experience developing budget items and community involvement ideas with his former community’s fire department, currently runs family construction business.

Derek Poglitsch — 20 year resident, passionate about Salem Lakes maintaining a small town feel while promoting small business growth, fiscal responsibility and community involvement.

Judy Grasser (alternate) — resident since 1994, former employee.

Bucur said the community stakeholder panel is “an idea I proposed to get the community involved and to glean a different perspective on the candidates.”

Each panel will submit a written summary with a recommendation for consideration, Bucur said. The final decision on which candidate to pursue will be the sole decision of the Village Board who will meet on Tuesday to review the recommendations and discuss which candidate to pursue.

The village approved a separation agreement with its last administrator, Michael Murdock, in mid August. Murdock was appointed village administrator in July 2019, after serving as interim village administrator since September 2018.

Murdock succeeded Pat Casey, who left the post for another job in September 2018. Casey was hired in 2009 as the town administrator for Salem. He was the first ever full-time administrator for the town. He became the Salem Lakes village administrator with the merger of Salem and Silver Lake in February 2017.