Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Oct 6th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:05 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash at Highways HM and Z in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash. Injuries unknown.

