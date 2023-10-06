Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

At about 3:05 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash at Highways HM and Z in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash. Injuries unknown.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 3:05 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash at Highways HM and Z in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a single vehicle crash. Injuries unknown.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress