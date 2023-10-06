Oct. 6, 2023 power outage

At about 5:50 p.m., a power outage is affecting a portion of Western Kenosha County.

Information from We Energies was not immediately available.

As of about 6:15 p.m., power was out in Silver Lake and Paddock Lake, we observed. Traffic signals at Highway B and Highway 50 and at Brass Ball corners were out. A traffic signal at 246th Avenue and Highway 50 in Paddock Lake also was out, but a deputy was directing traffic there.

UPDATE about 6:46 p.m. — We Energies says 2,684 customers are without power in Kenosha County. Municipalities affected include: Paddock Lake, Paris, Brighton, Bristol. A reader reports says signals at Highway 45 and 50 are also out.