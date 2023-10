The Wilmot Union High School 2023 homecoming parade took place Friday.

This year’s location for the parade was new, with the school utilizing the Kenosha County Fairgrounds (adjacent to the school) for the annual event for the first time. Rain threatened the parade, but never really got going.

Here is video of the bands that participated (Wilmot, Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated School, Riverview School, Randall School and Lakewood School):

Here are some more photos from the parade: