Temps to dip for weekend

If you’ve been enjoying the summer-like temperatures of recent days I’m sorry to tell you it’s coming to an end. An abrupt end.

After a week of the 80s, high temperatures will be in the 50s over the weekend and into early next week says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Thursday’s high will be 74, with the real cool down starting Friday, when the high will reach 59.

Lows also will dip below 40 for the first time this season. The coldest will be Monday night, with a low of 35 forecast.