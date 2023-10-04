Man dies in silo entrapment in Brighton

A man died after being trapped in a silo Tuesday afternoon in Brighton.

From a news release provided via Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue:

Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department emergency responders were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 2, 2023 for a report of an elderly male subject stuck inside a silo in the 1500 Block of 240th Avenue (Hwy X) in the Kenosha County Town of Brighton.

KFRD personnel and apparatus responded along with mutual aid assistance from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and the Kenosha County Special Rescue Team (SRT). KFRD personnel arrived within minutes and joined Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies in quicky initialing life-saving efforts to resuscitate the unresponsive man that was initially located buried under corn silage contained within the silo.

Additional units responded from multiple area agencies to assist with the efforts to rescue the trapped man. Apparatus and specialized rescue teams from multiple area departments soon arrived on scene, including Bristol Fire, Pleasant Prairie Fire Department, Somers Fire Department and South Shore Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team (TRT).

Although every resource and every possible effort was made by the highly trained and equipped personnel on scene, it was unfortunate that the efforts to save the victim’s life were not successful. Emergency crews then began working to recover the victim and remove him from nearly 100 feet up inside the silo. Following completion of the work necessary, personnel were debriefed and finally cleared from the scene at about 4:15 p.m.

The matter is pending review by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.