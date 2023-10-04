2023 Wilmot UHS homecoming parade on Friday to move to fairgrounds

This year’s Wilmot Union High School homecoming parade will be treading different ground.

The parade will take place Friday among the roads of the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, which is adjacent to the school property.

School officials said the change was made due to safety concerns in recent years for the traditional route that was on nearby streets.

Besides the increased safety factor, information distributed to participants and the school community says the new arrangement will offer off-street parking in the fair’s “A” parking area (student parking) and the school’s main lot and open rest rooms.

Said a letter signed by school administrators:

We appreciate your understanding and support in making this adjustment. Our priority is to ensure a memorable, safe, and enjoyable experience for all at the Wilmot High School Homecoming Parade.”

Here is a map of the new route (shown on a fairgrounds map):

Click for larger view

Here is a schedule for the parade and related activities:

Float Decoration @ the Kenosha County Fair: 3 p.m.

Parade Line up @ the Kenosha County Fair: 4:30 p.m.

Parade start time @ the Kenosha County Fair: 5 p.m.

Public Parking will be available @ the fairgrounds in their parking lot.