Units responding for investigation at Salem School

At about 3:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Salem School for an investigation.
Per dispatch: A natural gas odor has been reported.
UPDATE 3:32 p.m. — No problem found. Units clearing the scene.
