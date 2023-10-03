Units responding for investigation at Salem School

Oct 3rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Salem School for an investigation.

Per dispatch: A natural gas odor has been reported.

UPDATE 3:32 p.m. — No problem found. Units clearing the scene.

