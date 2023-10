Ar about 2:33 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to the 1500 block of 240th Avenue in Brighton

Per dispatch: This is for an entrapment.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. — This is inside a silo.

UPDATE 2:42 p.m — Traffic on Highway X being shut down.

UPDATE 2:43 p.m. — Dispatch reports patient is still in silo, but no longer trapped.