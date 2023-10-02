Agenda: Randall Consolidated School Board meeting Oct. 3, 2023

Oct 2nd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Consolidated School Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 7:30 a.m.

The meeting is to consist of a closed session for discussion of employment considerations.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives