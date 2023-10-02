2023 Paddock Lake Lion’s Club spaghetti dinner is Oct. 9

The Paddock Lake Lion’s Club will host its 17th annual spaghetti dinner on Oct. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Luisa’s Restaurant.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 12 and free for age 5 and under.

Meal includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and bread (provided by Luisa’s). Beverages can be purchased at an additional fee from the bar. Carry-outs also available.

Proceeds benefit the community through the service projects of the club.

For more information or to purchase tickets contact:

Lion Ralph Myers 262-945-7906

Lion Joyce Myers 262-945-7905

Lion Mike Taylor 262-945-4242

Lion Cindy Taylor 262-914-4241