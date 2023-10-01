Med call in the marsh

Saturday afternoon Randall Fire and Twin Lakes Rescue were called for a man ill and lost in the New Munster Wildlife Area. Kenosha Sheriff, Wheatland and State Patrol helped to find him in the over 1,000 acres as quickly as possible.

Twin Lakes ATV brought the patient to the rescue squad. He was initially found by a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy was treated at the scene for a minor injury.

State Patrol brought their drone out to assist in the search. Twin Lakes Rescue transported the patient.