Local fire department responding for mutual aid along I-94

Oct 1st, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 10:27 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to the northbound lanes of I-94 just south of the state line for mutual aid to Newport Fire Protection District.

Per dispatch: This is for a vehicle fire.

