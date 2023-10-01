Local fire department responding for mutual aid along I-94

At about 10:27 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to the northbound lanes of I-94 just south of the state line for mutual aid to Newport Fire Protection District.
Per dispatch: This is for a vehicle fire.
