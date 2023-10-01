Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Oct. 2, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding the Village’s Public Records Request Release Policy.

Discussion regarding the Village’s Contract with Groot Waste Management.

Discussion regarding full-time EMS staffing for the Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue.

A closed session for the purposes of discussing compensation for the Police Chief.

The full agenda packet is available here.