Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting Oct. 2, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Action is not taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion regarding the Village’s Public Records Request Release Policy.
  • Discussion regarding the Village’s Contract with Groot Waste Management.
  • Discussion regarding full-time EMS staffing for the Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue.
  • A closed session for the purposes of discussing compensation for the Police Chief.

The full agenda packet is available here.

