Work at Highway 93 and Highway AH causing traffic backups

Sep 29th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:50 p.m., I received word from a reader on the scene that road work at Highways AH and 83 is causing traffic headaches.

That situation is likely aggravated by dismissal at Salem School, which is at the intersection.

