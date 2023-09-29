Units responding for gas leak in Twin Lakes

At about 12:52 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to the 1200 block of West Main Street in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: Gas line leak being reported.
