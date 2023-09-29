Units responding for crash in Trevor

Sep 29th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:04 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways 83 and C in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved, one partially blocking traffic. Injuries being reported.

