Units responding for alarm in Bristol

Sep 28th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 11:39 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for an alarm in the 10300 block of 140th Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This came from a warehouse pull station at a business.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives