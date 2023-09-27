Salem Lakes brings back former clerk in new post, says farewell to attorney

The Salem Lakes Village Board recently said hello to a familiar face and farewell to another.

At a special meeting Sept. 19, the board created the position of chief deputy clerk and appointed Shannon Hahn to the post. Hahn previously worked for the village, including as village clerk from July 2019 to Feb. 2023.

The board also hired a new village attorney following the resignation of longtime attorney Richard Scholze. Scholze resigned via email with an effective date of Sept. 30.

Interim village Clerk Eileene Anderson said the chief deputy clerk will be able to work on anything the clerk does, but was especially needed for elections. Michael Allstrup, who had been the village’s chief election official, died in February.

“People think elections take place on one day,” Anderson said, “but it takes a lot of prep work.”

Village President Rita Bucur pointed that due to Hahn’s previous tenure with the village she will not need training.

Hahn will be paid $23 per hour, Anderson said.

Motions to approve creating the chief deputy clerk position and hiring Hahn were both approved unanimously with all members present.

The board also named a new village attorney at the same meeting.

The board approved hiring Remzy D. Bitar as the village’s general attorney. He practices with law firm Municipal Law & Litigation, based in Waukesha.

Bitar replaces Richard Scholze, who resigned his position via email to Bucur on Sept. 12. He practices with Burlington-based law firm Scholze, Ludwig, Gruhn & Wishau, SC.

“I have enjoyed representing the Village (and the Town prior to consolidation) over the years and wish you, the Board and staff well,” Scholze said in his resignation statement.

Bucur brought forth Bitar and his firm in discussing a replacement for Scholze. The firm has done some recent legal for the village.

Bucur praised the resources available through Bitar’s firm.

“He has given sound advice,” Bucur said. “He has a lot of resources in his office … and I kind of like that he is an outsider and not from here.”

Trustee Kelly Sweeting advocated for shopping for an attorney through a request for proposals process.

“I would like to see what’s out there,” Sweeting said. “We’re a small village. We’re used to one-on-one service.”

Municipal Law & Litigation’s rate is $210/hour, with an increase to $216 to go into effect soon. Scholze’s firm charged $160/hour.

Hiring Bitar was approved 6 to 1 with Sweeting voting against.