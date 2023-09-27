A word from our sponsors: Hospice Alliance 2023 Serving Our Seniors Expo is Oct. 12

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Hospice Alliance — DH

Hospice Alliance is hosting its 6th annual Serving Our Seniors Expo on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gateway Technical College, Madrigrano Conference Center / Haribo Hall

Admission, is free. This event will feature 55 exhibitors of healthcare and life management professionals serving the Southeastern Wisconsin Senior community. There will be interactive exhibits and helpful information, health screenings, and raffle drawings. Good Value Pharmacy is offering Covid-19 and Flu Vaccinations to attendees who provide insurance coverage.

For more information including a list of vendors click here.