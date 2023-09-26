Agenda: Wheatland J1 School District annual and board meeting Sept. 27, 2023

Wheatland J1 School District will host its annual meeting and hold a board meeting on Wednesday in the Community Room at the school.
The annual meeting and budget hearing will be held first, starting at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Superintendent’s Report
- 2023-24 Budget Presentation
- Authorize School Based Tax Levy
- Authorize the School Board to Acquire or Purchase Real Estate, Structures, and Facilities Necessary for School District Purposes
The full annual meeting agenda is available here.
The regular meeting is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Finance Committee Report
- 2023-24 Board Goals Approval