Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

Sep 25th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:09 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 300 block of Meadow Court in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a brush fire.

