Agenda: Paris Town Board special and regular meetings Sept. 26, 2023

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a regular board meeting on Tuesday at Town Hall.
The special board meeting is scheduled first, starting at 5:30 p.m. The agenda calls for it to be largely a closed session for:
- The draft Master Agreement with Midwest Fiber Networks.
- Strategy to be adopted with respect to litigation the Town is presently involved in: specifically: Case No: 22-2435, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Peter Nelson, Plaintiff-Appellant v. Town of Paris, Defendant-Appellee, Appeal from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin No. 22-CV-1100;
The full special board meeting agenda is available here.
- The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Approval of ordinance to adopt updates to the Town of Paris Land Use maps and plan.
- MidWest Fiber Network agreement
- Bid documents for replacement of concrete approach to Fire/Rescue equipment bays.
- ATC Road repair agreement closure
- Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects
- Paris Solar project updates
- Highway E closures
- Donation to the school’s PSO for the Panther Prowl