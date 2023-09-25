Agenda: Paris Town Board special and regular meetings Sept. 26, 2023

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to hold a special board meeting and a regular board meeting on Tuesday at Town Hall.

The special board meeting is scheduled first, starting at 5:30 p.m. The agenda calls for it to be largely a closed session for:

The draft Master Agreement with Midwest Fiber Networks.

Strategy to be adopted with respect to litigation the Town is presently involved in: specifically: Case No: 22-2435, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Peter Nelson, Plaintiff-Appellant v. Town of Paris, Defendant-Appellee, Appeal from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin No. 22-CV-1100;

The full special board meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Agenda items include:

Approval of ordinance to adopt updates to the Town of Paris Land Use maps and plan.

MidWest Fiber Network agreement

Bid documents for replacement of concrete approach to Fire/Rescue equipment bays.

ATC Road repair agreement closure

Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects

Paris Solar project updates

Highway E closures

Donation to the school’s PSO for the Panther Prowl

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.