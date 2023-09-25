A word from our sponsors: Wheatland Center School seeking custodian

Note: This is a paid announcement from Wheatland Center School — DH

Wheatland Center School is seeking a custodian.

The Custodian will provide custodial services ensuring an attractive, sanitary, and safe learning environment. In addition, the Custodian will perform a variety of special cleaning operations, assisting in preparing facilities for classroom activities and events, and general building and grounds maintenance in and around the school buildings and its property. Opportunity to become full-time with bus driver certification.

Qualifications

The custodian must be able to:

Lift, carry, push or pull up to 50 pounds.

Walk, stand, kneel, bend, crawl, stoop, sit, and reach for extended periods of time.

Occasional exposure to sun, heat, cold, and inclement weather.

Regular exposure to fumes, dust, odors, heights, and loud noises.

Occasional prolonged and irregular hours, including evenings and weekends.

Exposure to cleaning agents and chemicals such as disinfectants, floor wax, paint,etc.

This is a year-round position.

Note: This job description is intended to provide a general overview of the position. Duties, responsibilities, and qualifications may be adjusted based on the needs of the company.

Job Type: Part-time

Salary: From $18.77 per hour

Physical setting: School

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Ability to commute/relocate: Burlington, WI 53105: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work (Required)

Work Location: In person

Contact: Tom McCormack

tom.mccormack@wcspk8.org

262.537.3901

Click here for a job application.