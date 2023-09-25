2023 Western Kenosha County Historical Society Fall Fest coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Sunday afternoon, the Western Kenosha County Historical Society held their annual Fall Fest at Miller Park, 25905 114th St. Trevor. People could visit the various displays or activities for free.

Kids could paints pumpkins or visit the hit and miss engines.

Kids or adults could try to shell corn and grind it up into cornmeal. The corn sheller was introduced in 1815 to make it easier to get the grain off the cob. The cob has to be dried. The kernels can then be ground into cornmeal.

Kids could attend class in the one-room schoolhouse.

Salem Lakes Fire Department brought one of their current engines and their 1929 antique engine that was an engine for Silver Lake.

Crafters had their wares for sale.

Dave Derler cooking the hot dogs that were for sale, with chips and cookies.