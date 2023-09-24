Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

Sep 24th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Ar about 2:04 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to the 300 block of East Hunt in Twin Lakes for a report of a fire.

Per dispatch: This is for an electrical fire that now appears to be out.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives