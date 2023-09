The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

Renewal of Kennel License for 2023/2024 for Steffen 5501 376th Ave.

Discussion and possible purchase of speed trailers using grant funds.

Discussion of Twin Lakes Rescue situation for 2025 and beyond.

Trick or Treat Hours Sunday October 28th 2-5 pm.

The full agenda is available here.