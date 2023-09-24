Agenda: Salem Lakes Fire Commission meeting Sept. 25, 2023

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission si scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Fire Commission members will attend a “Webinar for Fire Commissioners” that will be provided by the League of Municipalities on October 25th

First set of Hearing Dates – they will commence October 10th at 11:00 a.m. and continue October 11th, 12th, 13th. and possibly extending into Saturday October 14th. Commencing at 9:00 at the Salem Lakes Village Hall (9814 Antioch Rd). The Public is welcome to attend.

Second set of Hearing Dates – they will commence November 29th, 30th and December 1st commencing at 9:00 at the Salem Lakes village hall (9814 Antioch Rd). The Public is welcome to attend

The full agenda is available here.