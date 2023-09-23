Work at Highways 83 & AH intersection delayed by weather; scheduled to continue Saturday and Monday

Here is a message from the engineering from for the Highway 83 project regarding work at the Highway 83 and Highway AH:

Delays due to wet pavement conditions (on Friday) have now pushed the CTH AH & STH 83 paving operations to Saturday and Monday, 9/23 and 9/25. Flaggers will only allow Emergency Services to drive on the new hot asphalt until final rolling is complete. The contractor is still planning their paving sequence for the intersection based on what gets accomplished (Friday). Because of this, providing a best guess regarding a specific time for each day is not realistic. We are advising the public to use an alternate route during these times if they need to cross STH 83 at CTH AH (Traveling East or West on CTH AH). Northbound and Southbound on STH 83 will be open, at the intersection, with the traffic flagging operation.