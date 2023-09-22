Waste Water Treatment Facility Open House

The Village of Twin Lakes held an open house to show the improvements to the wastewater treatment facility.

“Construction of the wastewater treatment facility and lift station upgrades began in June 2021 and substantially completed in July 2023. The project was completed to replace the aging equipment, address various building code issues, and to improve the treatment flexibility and performance to address changing EPA and DNR regulations.”

The upgrades have improved efficiency and removed a lot of the guesswork. They can tell the status of each lift station at any time. They also know the status of point in the process.

I was given a tour by Gregory Droessler, an experienced wasterwater engineer and Village engineer, who explained the improvements to the facility.

There are things that everyone can do to make the system run more efficiently and save on repairs.

Do not flush wipes, diapers, paper towels, rags, feminine hygiene products, or facial tissues down the drain. These things can plug the sewers and cause raw sewage to back up into your home.

There is a new way to help improve water quality that is discharged into Bassett Creek and improve the water in your home. To reduce the high concentration of salts in the lakes, streams, rivers and ground water, the Village is going to encourage people to get demand initiated regeneration for their water softener. They would work on the actual demand of water, sensing the flow or the hardness, rather than a timer. It results in the use of far less salt, which saves money. It’s estimated the cost of the change could be recouped in 3 years or less.

The reduction of salts that are being discharged is an order from the DNR. The Village will have to do additional water treatment that will cost over $20 million and likely raise sewer rates by over 50%.

The videos are in the order of the treatment process. It starts with the waste coming in to clean water at the end.

Before the Village would have to pay a contractor to haul it away every 4-6 weeks. The ability to store it in this tank saves the Village $100,000 annually.