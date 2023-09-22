Nominations sought for 2024 Kenosha County Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards

Nominations are being accepted for the 2024 Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards to recognize women who are making a difference in Kenosha County. Also being accepted are scholarship applications for non-traditional aged women pursuing higher education and grant applications for local non-profits that serve children and/or women in Kenosha County.

In addition to the coveted Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a woman who has dedicated her life to women’s equality, additional award categories are: Business/Government/Nonprofit; Woman to Watch (Under 40); and Arts/Education.

The winners will be celebrated at the 33rd Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Dinner event on Friday, March 22, 2024 at the Alfred and Bernice De Simone Arena at UW-Parkside, 4130 Petrifying Springs Road (County Highway JR).

The deadline for nominations, and for scholarship and grant applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. All forms are available on the organization’s Facebook page, Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards. To obtain a form for Lifetime Achievement and Women of Influence award nominations, , contact Rebecca Matoska-Mentink at susanbawards@gmail.com, or call 262-515-3745. For scholarship application forms or to obtain nonprofit applications, contact Frances Kavenik at susanbnonprofit@gmail.com, or call 262-654-7570.

Previous Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award winners include: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, PhD; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, PhD; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, PhD; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous); Terry Wruck; and Ardis Mahone-Mosley.

All of the money raised at the event will be awarded to the local nonprofit grant winners and to fund the scholarships.

The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch and Tempo Kenosha are three women’s organizations in Kenosha that collaborate to make the Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards possible.

Event sponsorship packages are: Elizabeth Cady Stanton Level, $2,500; Alice Paul Level, $1,750; Ida B. Wells Level, $1,000; and Olympia Brown Level, $500. For more information about sponsorship , contact Wendy Gauss at susanbdinner@gmail.com . Information about individual and group tickets will be available at a later date.