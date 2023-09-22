A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Historical Society History Fest is Sept. 24

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Western Kenosha County Historical Society. — DH
The Western Kenosha County Historical Society will host its Fall Fest on Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at the society’s headquarters at 25905 114th St., Trevor.
Activities will include:
- Historical demonstrations.
- One-room school house tours
- Bouncy house.
- Pumpkin painting.
- Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue display
- Antique fire engine.
- Hot dog, chips, cookies, lemonade/coffee – $2.
- Birdhouses as door prizes.
The event will also include a craft and vendors fair.