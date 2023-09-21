A word from our sponsors: ADRC offers free assistance on Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment; sessions start Oct. 17

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center. — Dh

Medicare’s Annual Open Enrollment Period is October 15 – December 7. It’s an important time of year for those on Medicare to review current coverage and see if any changes are needed for the coming year. Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plan details often change every year. Sorting through all the options to find the right plan for prescriptions can be confusing but Benefit Specialists at the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center can assist.

There are four basic reasons to check your plan:

Your plan may cost more next year Your plan may no longer cover all your medications Your plan may have put restrictions on some of your medications You may be taking different medications now

ADRC Benefit Specialists offer objective and reliable information and assistance. There is no charge for this service. The Benefit Specialists do not sell or endorse any insurance plans. Benefit Specialists at the ADRC are trained to carefully review current coverage and compare plans with other options based on medications and other details. Benefit Specialists also check to see if beneficiaries qualify for programs or benefits that can save money.

Workshops will be offered throughout Kenosha County beginning on October 17.

Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol

Tuesday, October 17, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, 11252 254th Ct., Trevor

Thursday, Nov. 2, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.



Westosha Senior Center, 19200 – 93rd St., Bristol

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., Kenosha, Rm. A

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Festival Foods Community Room, 2nd floor

3207 80th St., Kenosha

Thursday, Nov. 30, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Southwest Neighborhood Library, Rm. A

7979 – 38th Ave., Kenosha

Thursday, Nov. 9, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha, Door A

Thursday Oct. 19, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Rm. N2)

Thursday, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Rm. N2)

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Rm. N2)

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. (Rm. N3)

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 9:30 – 12:30 p.m. (Rm. N2)

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 9:30 – 12:30 p.m. (Rm. N2)

It’s recommended that participants bring their own laptop, tablet or smart phone if possible. For further information or to make reservations call the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646.