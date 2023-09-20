Warmer, maybe wetter stretch to start Wednesday

Sep 20th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

There are some warmer and perhaps wetter days coming up in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

It’s raining as of early Wednesday morning. That should ease after 8 a.m., but some chance of rain, mostly around 20-30 percent, continues in the forecast through next Tuesday. At this point, the greatest chance of rain is Sunday night at 40 percent.

Temperatures are expected to get warmer for a bit as well. Wednesday’s high should reach 80. Friday’s high should reach 78 and Saturday and Sunday high temperatures should be over 70.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives