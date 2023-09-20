Units responding for crash in Wilmot

Sep 20th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:13 a.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in the 30600 block of Highway C in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.

UPDATE about 8:20 a.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units dispatched to respond as well

