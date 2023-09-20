Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Sept. 20, 2023

Sep 20th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at VIllage Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

  • Authorize village staff to issue purchase order 5753 in the amount of $444,717.00 to Rosenbauer South Dakota,
    LLC for the final payment of the Village owned Fire Apparatus to be leased to Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue as part of
    Paddock Lake and Salem Lakes intergovernmental fire contract/agreement.
  • authorize village president to enter the village into a five year (2025 – 2029) solid waste and recycling service
    contract with John’s Disposal Services of Whitewater, Wisconsin.
  • To approve Resolution R23-05, authorizing the Village Administrator to act on the Village’s behalf and apply for
    Wisconsin Waterway Commission Recreational grant funding.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives