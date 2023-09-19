Sheriff’s Dept. investigating bail fraud complaints

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two fraud complaints that occurred on 09-12-2023.

In both instances, elderly victims were targeted. These victims were first contacted by phone and told their grandchild had been arrested after being involved in an accident and required “bail money”. The male suspect on each phone call claimed to be an attorney for the arresting parties, instructed the elderly victims in each case to withdraw cash and to later provide that cash to a “bail bondsman”. The suspect advised the victims that the bail bondsman would visit their home to collect the cash.

A short time later, a suspect, posing as the “bondsman”, arrived at the victims’ homes, parking some distance away. The suspects in each case entered the homes and made a phone call to the “attorney” in the presence of the victims. The victims were instructed to withdraw large sums of cash in small denominations and provide it to the “bondsman” to secure the release of their grandchild from jail.

The State of Wisconsin does not utilize bail bondsmen. Bail is posted at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in person at the Kenosha County Jail/ Public Safety Building for anyone in the Kenosha County Jail. If you are contacted by individuals claiming to require cash bail to secure the release of a friend or relative, please contact your local law enforcement agency or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.