Salem School invites 3 and 4 year olds to a free play-based developmental screening day on Sept. 27, from 10- 10:45 a.m. or 2-2:45 pm.

Salem will be offering a program opportunity for 3 and 4 year olds not enrolled in 4K for the 2023-2024 school year, at no cost to you.

Please use the following link to sign up for the play day: https://bit.ly/Salemschoolplayday

If you have any questions, please contact Ashley Veselik at ashley.veselik@salem.k12.wi.us or 262-843-2356 x.106