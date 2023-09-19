Recent upgrades to be on display at Twin Lakes sewer treatment plant open house Sept. 21

Recent upgrades to Twin Lakes wastewater treatment plant will be on display at an open house on Sept. 21 from 3 to 5 p.m.
Those attending can take a tour of the plant, learn about the wastewater treatment process and meet the plant operators. You can also learn what you can do to help the treatment system. Everyone 10 years or older is invited.
The village recently completed a $12 million upgrade project for the plant and lift stations.
The plant is located at 901 Gatewood Drive. Parking will be available along the road.