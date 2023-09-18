Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 17, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2023-9-1 No Parking on East Lakeshore Drive.
- Discussion and possible action regarding the Village’s Contract with Groot Waste Management.
- Motion to approve a CSM for parcel #86-4-119-282-2026
- Motion to approve an exterior update for 600 N. Lake St. (Berkots)
- Discussion regarding full-time EMS staffing for the Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue Department.
- Discussion and possible action regarding three quotes for sanitary sewer rehabilitation.
- Pursuant to Wis. §19.85(1)(e) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session regarding a Village lease at 3101 East Lakeshore Drive.