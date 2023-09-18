Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 17, 2023

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding Ordinance 2023-9-1 No Parking on East Lakeshore Drive.

Discussion and possible action regarding the Village’s Contract with Groot Waste Management.

Motion to approve a CSM for parcel #86-4-119-282-2026

Motion to approve an exterior update for 600 N. Lake St. (Berkots)

Discussion regarding full-time EMS staffing for the Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue Department.

Discussion and possible action regarding three quotes for sanitary sewer rehabilitation.

Pursuant to Wis. §19.85(1)(e) Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session regarding a Village lease at 3101 East Lakeshore Drive.

The full agenda is available here.