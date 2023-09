The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the large group instruction room (formerly the administrative area).

Agenda items include:

Referendum update

Strategic plan update

2022-23 Actual budgeted figures.

2023-24 budget forecast.

Closed session for employment, promotion, compensation or performance-evaluation data of any employee.

The full agenda is available here.