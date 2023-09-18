A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Historical Society History Fest is Sept. 24

Sep 18th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Western Kenosha County Historical Society. — DH

The Western Kenosha County Historical Society will host its Fall Fest on Sunday, Sept. 24 from noon to 5 p.m. at the society’s headquarters at 25905 114th St., Trevor.

Activities will include:

  • Historical demonstrations.
  • One-room school house tours
  • Bouncy house.
  • Pumpkin painting.
  • Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue display
  • Antique fire engine.
  • Hot dog, chips, cookies, lemonade/coffee – $2.
  • Birdhouses as door prizes.
