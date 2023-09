/Photo courtesy of Kenosha County

The Wisconsin American Legion 1st District POW/MIA Silent March was held in Twin Lakes Saturday morning.

The annual event, which rotates among regional American Legion posts, honors Prisoners of War and those classified as Missing in Action.

The event began at Lance Park and included a a quiet, solemn procession up Lance Drive and East Main Street, ending in the grassy area outside the Twin Lakes Chamber of Commerce, where a ceremony was held.

Here are some more photos of the event:

/Photo courtesy of Kenosha County

/Photo courtesy of Kenosha County

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Dirk Debbink gave the keynote speech during the program. /Photo courtesy of Kenosha County

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman and Sheriff David Zoerner were among those on hand. /Photo courtesy of Kenosha County

American Legion 1st District POW/MIA Chairman Bob Miller speaks on the significance of the POW/MIA Table during the program that followed Saturday’s Silent March in Twin Lakes. /Photo courtesy of Kenosha County

udy Newcomb releases balloons while Pam Mitchell tolls the bell for POW/MIAs honored during Saturday’s Silent March in Twin Lakes. Newcomb and Mitchell were representing Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11279 in Twin Lakes. /Photo courtesy of Kenosha County