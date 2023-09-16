A’s Closet Dress Giveaway Sept. 16 in Paddock Lake; Sept. 22 & 23 in Genoa City

A’s Dress Closet Giveaway will be hosting events Sept. 16 in Paddock Lake and Sept. 22 and 23 in Genoa City.

All inventory is completely free at these events.

Hours Sept. 16 are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church 24929 75th St., Paddock Lake.

Hours Sept. 22 are from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran W775 W. Geranium Road, Genoa City.

Donations accepted at all events. In need of short, formal dresses. Bring a dress to shop and swap and be entered into a raffle to win a Visa giftcard.