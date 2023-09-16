A’s Closet Dress Giveaway Sept. 16 in Paddock Lake; Sept. 22 & 23 in Genoa City

Sep 16th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

A’s Dress Closet Giveaway will be hosting events Sept. 16 in Paddock Lake and Sept. 22 and 23 in Genoa City.

All inventory is completely free at these events.

Hours Sept. 16 are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church 24929 75th St., Paddock Lake.

Hours Sept. 22 are from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran W775 W. Geranium Road, Genoa City.

Donations accepted at all events. In need of short, formal dresses. Bring a dress to shop and swap and be entered into a raffle to win a Visa giftcard.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives