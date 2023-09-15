Units responding for crash in Twin Lakes

Sep 15th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:21 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash in the 300 block of Main Street in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a vehicle and a bicyclist, who is injured.

