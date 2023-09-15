A word from our sponsors: Registers for Westosha Sports Complex

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Westosha Sports Complex in Silver Lake has two camps coming up this fall, one focusing on baseball hitting/pitchng and another on strength and condtioning.

The hitting/pitching camp will be led by Manny Santana, Baseball Hitting/Pitching Coach. Baseball Hitting/Pitching Dates: Oct 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th Nov 1st, 8th. Time: 7:00PM-8:00PM. Price: $150.00

Michael Daniels, Strength & Conditioning Specialist, will lead the strength and conditioning camp. Strength & Conditioning Specialist Dates: Oct. 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th Nov 6th. Time: 7:00PM-8:00PM Price: $150.00.

Combined and save $$ – Both Camps $250.00.

Call (262) 885-6110 to sign up today:

To Purchase via PayPal clink on the below links:

Baseball Camp — https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=XVMK78L4HZTWS

Strength and Conditioning Camp — https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=G4D6J8SET8M3S

Both Baseball Camp & Strength and Conditioning Camp — https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=D8KPAAFMEBLUW