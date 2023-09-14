Highway 50 update Sept. 14, 2023: Closures coming to 236th Avenue and Highway 75

Note: westofthei.com will be reporting regular updates on the construction work on Highway 50 in Paddock Lake this spring, summer and fall. We will share what is made available to us by project engineer GRAEF, the state and village, and hope to have periodic updates with reports on what work has taken place and what is expected for the coming week. — DH

The latest update below has key information about a short-term closure of 236th Avenue starting Sept. 15 and the upcoming long-term closure of Highway 75 north of Highway 50:

Stage 4 Construction Work & Traffic Configuration is fully underway. Stage 4 is a long-term stage involving repaving the westbound lanes on the north side of 75th Street. A single lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained on the newly paved eastbound lanes on the south side of 75th Street. Access to all businesses on the north side of the street will be maintained. Any short-term temporary closures will be discussed with the owners.

As a reminder, the project team recommends traveling at 25 mph through the work zone for driver and work zone crew safety and to avoid vehicle damage.

Traffic Updates

Storm Sewers are currently being installed, which involves short-term closures of side streets Friday 9/15: 236 th Avenue will be closed from approximately 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM (Another closure MAY be required the morning of Saturday 9/16 if the work isn’t completed by Friday evening)

21-Day Closure of STH 75 – North Leg of the intersection with STH 50 & STH 83/Antioch Road Beginning Thursday 9/21 , the north leg of the STH 50/STH 83/STH 75 intersection will be closed for 21 days . The closure will be from the intersection to the driveways to Brass Ball Mall and Village Plaza – both driveways will REMAIN OPEN.

